Food pantry donation a “life-saver” | Local

To assist native households in want, the Columbus Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) not too long ago made nonperishable meals donations to the Platte County Food Pantry.

“It was important to do something in wake of COVID-19 and we wanted to benefit the community,” CVB Director Katy McNeil stated.

The CVB Advisory Committee pledged as much as $1,000 in meals donations, and McNeil, with assist from intern Flora He, reached out to all grocery shops in Platte County for added donations. McNeil acquired responses from three Columbus grocers – Hy-Vee, Walmart and Supersaver – in addition to the Lindsay Market and Mainstreet Market in Humphrey.

Assisting McNeil and He in unloading autos had been Jennifer Wurdeman of Central Community College and CVB Advisory Chair, Jerry Engdahl of the Platte County Board of Supervisors and a number of meals pantry volunteers.

“It was a great opportunity to come together,” McNeil stated.

A complete of $1,500, from each CVB and grocers, in nonperishable meals gadgets, was collected final Friday. These gadgets largely included canned vegetables and fruit, tuna, soups, cereal, pasta and pasta sauce, jello, pudding, crackers, rice, macaroni and cheese and Tuna/Hamburger Helper.