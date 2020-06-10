‘Food over sanitary pads’: women in Fiji struggling to cope with periods in the pandemic | World news

The first time AnneMary Raduva, 16, and her sister Faith, 13, went shopping for sanitary pads after the coronavirus outbreak hit their home of Fiji, they noticed a few things: there were hardly any to choose from, and people that were available cost significantly more than before the pandemic.

The Pacific region, which can be home to some of the world’s most vulnerable communities, has escaped the worst health impacts of the Covid-19 outbreak, but is feeling the full brunt of its economic effect.

There have only been 18 confirmed cases of the virus in Fiji (all recovered, with no deaths), but travel restrictions have meant that thousands of people across the country have lost jobs associated with tourism, which contributes nearly 40% to Fiji’s gross domestic product – about FJ$2bn (AU$1.4bn) – and directly or indirectly employs over 150,000 people in various industries.

As imports have become limited and incomes have dropped, women in Fiji have reported that prices of sanitary goods have increased by between FJ$0.50 and FJ$3 per packet in a country where the minimum wage is $2.32 an hour.









“Pads are sold from FJ$3 to $7 or more,” said AnneMary. “For a family that is struggling financially, those extra dollars can be stretched to buy an extra loaf of bread, canned tuna, and a slice of butter. This is the reality and we have done our own informal survey and have spoken to a lot of people and the responses are very similar: food over sanitary pads.”

Women across the Pacific are facing similar problems accessing sanitary services and products due to Covid-19.

A recent report from Plan International Australiahighlighted severe shortages of female hygiene products, a sharp rise in prices of pads and tampons, and lack of access to basic information and services about menstrual hygiene management, throughout the pandemic

“Covid-19 lockdowns are causing big problems for people who menstruate. Periods don’t stop during a pandemic, but managing them has become a whole lot harder,” said Susanne Legena chief executive of Plan International Australia.

Women and girls from Fiji, Papua New Guinea, the Solomon Islands and Vanuatu reported widespread problems, with 22% of survey respondents from the Pacific saying that they had noticed that time period products has been around since more expensive considering that the begin of the outbreak.

“The price has gone 50 cents up since the Covid-19,” published one study participant. “I have no issue with purchasing, but 50 cents means a lot for poor families.”

“Sometimes I have to forgo buying hygiene products as money will have to be used on food and bills more,” published another. “Prices went up as soon as there was a confirmed case of Covid-19 in Fiji.”

For AnneMary and Faith it was a selection they experienced women in addition to girls should not have to make. So they started out a “dignity kit” campaign, assisting those impacted by the dual crises associated with the pandemic and Tropical Cyclone Harold, which struck Fiji in April.

“We didn’t realize the influence of our self-esteem kits till we dispersed the very first 300 packages to cyclone Harold- in addition to Covid-19-affected family members and areas. The comments was extremely empowering including the same amount of time, saddening.

“Women and young girls couldn’t access sanitary care items because of the cyclone, and the lockdowns and curfew had halted access for cargo to be freely distributed in the outer islands,” AnneMary said.

The siblings have since raised funds to generate more than 600 dignity packages, which contain a couple of packets of pads, detergent, toothpaste and toothbrushes and are sent to cyclone-affected regions of the country. The girls use their own monthly allocation to purchase supplies, and have also received donations from family and friends and Asealeo Care Fiji, the supplier of Libra pads, which donated 42 cartons (1008) pads to their relief drive.













Feminist activist Roshika Deo said the information, while concerning, was unsurprising in a region where stigma around menstruation remains prevalent.

“We need to destroy the stigma and the shame around periods and normalise it. I think that’s the first step to being able to make an impact on period poverty,” Deo stated.

“It will make such a huge difference to the dignity, health and wellbeing of women. We want to be able to have our periods with dignity. We want an end to the stigma and shame associated with our periods. That’s all we want!”