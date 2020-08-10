Food Network chef: How restaurants can survive the pandemic (opinion)

While the Covid-19 pandemic has negatively affected virtually every person and business on the planet in some fashion, restaurants have been dealt an especially heavy blow. Given how difficult it is for restaurants to thrive even under ideal conditions, I estimated back in the spring that 30% to 40% of all restaurants might never open up again. Yelp recently reported that the situation is even worse. It estimated that as many as 60% of restaurants that closed during the pandemic are now closed for good.

Imagine what a contraction of that magnitude means for a business sector as enormous as the restaurant industry. It means hundreds of thousands of people out of work, family legacies destroyed and an American landscape peppered with hollowed-out buildings that used to be the beating hearts of our communities. Luckily, there are still many restaurants that are surviving even as the pandemic rages on, but their time is running out. They can’t afford to wait for more federal aid to kick in. Restaurant owners need to act now, and they would do well to start here:

Restaurants need to provide an ample supply of personal protective equipment and employ strict safety measures to keep their workers healthy, but that’s not enough. Now more than ever, managers need to stay flexible with their workforce…

Source link