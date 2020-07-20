Food delivery driver on a BIKE rides the wrong way down busy Melbourne highway Westgate Freeway

Several social media users slammed the actions of the food service courier

A food delivery driver has been caught riding their bicycle against traffic down a major Melbourne highway.

An image shared online showed the rider heading the wrong way down the Westgate Freeway near the exit for the CBD last Sunday at 2.27pm.

The rider was in an 80km zone with no cycle or emergency lane in sight but did have a purple helmet and a face mask on.

‘It’s great to see more people cycling these days… but I’m not sure this is the best place for it,’ the poster captioned the image.

More than 200,000 cars use the Westgate Freeway every day, although the major road was surprisingly quiet at the time the cyclist was caught breaking the law.

Several social media users were appalled by the driver’s dangerous stunt.

‘How do you ride over that bridge and not question if you should be doing that,’ one person commented.

Another said: ‘I think that food delivery mopeds and bikes are the newest, greatest hazard on the roads. Half of them are not even looking at the road but at their phone navigation.’

A third person commented that at the very least they were glad the person had a mask on.

Others said they didn’t blame the cyclist, suggesting they may have accidentally found themselves on the highway.

‘Maybe the directions headed her onto the road and she quickly realised within 100m that its not a road a bike should be on but that it’s also not a road she wants to turn around on and go against the traffic,’ one person suggested.

The Westgate Freeway (pictured in 2012) is one of Melbourne’s busiest roads with 200,000 users every day

‘I saw a Cyclist pulled over by Highway Patrol for this a few months ago on the Eastern. Some guy in latex and a fancy bike,’ added another.

‘I’m guessing it’s pretty common.’

The original poster revealed they called VicRoads when it was safe to do so in order to report what they had seen.

The incident was not reported to police.