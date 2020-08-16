Fond du Lac couple threatened over Pride flag, community now showing support

FOND DU LAC,Wis (WBAY) – A pride flag supporting the LGBTQ community is simply among the brilliant rainbows you can discover around Christine Anderson’s Fond du Lac house.

“It has brought me so much stinking happiness,” statedAnderson “Even people walking by, especially the younger generation, high schoolers always stop and comment and ask where did I get this from.”

But a piece of mail dropped on her doorstep recently attempted to deter that positivity.

“My boyfriend opened up the door and in this blue plastic bag are multiple sheets of paper,” stated Anderson.

Those documents included old animations that reference bible verses to refute homosexuality. There was likewise a handwritten note mentioning things like “You have been warned, get rid of flag” and “No joke.”

FDL threatening note over Pride flag (Christine Anderson)

“As soon as I got that threat it just, I went into war zone,” statedAnderson “It was like, you’re not going to tell me that I can’t support my community.”

Anderson reported the danger to cops and has actually because set up security electronic cameras.

“I didn’t need to find out who did it, I just need to know that if it’s going to happen to somebody else, then it’s a problem,” stated Anderson.

Fond du Lac’s Pride Alliance Founder and President Misty Gedlinske …