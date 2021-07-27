FOMC meeting preview, COVID-19 shakes up Olympic sponsorships, US home sales drop in June

RSM Chief Economist, Joe Brusuelas, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the upcoming FOMC meeting and how the meeting will hit important topics that could affect the market like the delta variant, inflation, and the pace of reopening.

John Hancock Investment Management, Co-Chief Investment Strategist Matt Miskin, joins Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman to discuss growth outlook for tech stocks, and Bitcoin’s reliability as an investment.

GMR Marketing Senior Vice President, Jessie Giordano, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the challenges marketers are facing due to constraints surrounding the Olympic Games and the adjustments they are making to deliver the best marketing strategies possible.

Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman, Brian Sozzi, and Myles Udland break down Tesla’s earnings expectations and growth outlook with Autoblog Editor-In-Chief, Greg Migliore.

Scott Lynn, Masterworks CEO joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss his company being the first platform for buying and selling shares representing an investment in iconic artworks.

Express CEO Tim Baxter talks with Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi about the direction of the company post-pandemic as well as shifting consumer behavior.

