The trilateral meeting of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, the President of the European Council Charles Michel and the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Ali took place in Brussels, the RA Government reports.

Nikol Pashinyan referred to the situation in Artsakh and the humanitarian issues caused by the recent actions of the Azerbaijani subdivisions.

Issues related to the trilateral statements of November 9, 2020, January 11, 2021, November 26, 2021, as well as the implementation of the agreements reached at the trilateral meeting in Brussels on December 14 were discussed.

Based on the results of the meeting, an agreement was reached on 2021. According to the agreement reached in Sochi on November 26, 2006, a bilateral commission on the delimitation of Armenia’s “Azerbaijan” border will be set up by the end of April, which will be tasked with ensuring security and stability along the border.

The Prime Minister of Armenia and the President of Azerbaijan instructed the Foreign Ministers to start preparations for peace talks between the two countries.