Following Amazon, Microsoft will no longer sell facial-recognition software to police

“We have been focused on this issue for two years,” that he replied. “We’ve decided that we will not sell facial-recognition technology to police departments in the United States, until we have a national law in place, grounded in human rights, that will govern this technology,” he replied.

Smith said the business would still have “review factors,” to find different ways in which the facial-recognition tech may be used, “that go even beyond what we already have.”

He also cited the way the technology could affect the lives of the black community as soon as again called on the government to act in tandem with big tech, for them to both come to an equitable solution for the entire country.

“If every one of the responsible businesses in the country cede this market to those that aren’t prepared to take a stand, we won’t necessarily serve the national interest, or the lives of the black and African-American folks of this nation well,” Smith explained.

He added, “We need Congress to act, not just tech companies alone. That is the only way that we will guarantee that we will protect the lives of people.”

Amazon announced on Wednesday, they would be instituting a one-year moratorium on police use of its facial-recognition technology.

The tech giant’s announcement came shortly after IBM decided to exit the facial recognition business altogether, citing concerns that it could be nefariously used for mass surveillance and racial profiling.

Fox News’ Christopher Carbone contributed to this report