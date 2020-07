Price: $11.68

(as of Jul 19,2020 17:26:41 UTC – Details)



Folgers Simply Smooth delivers a mellow and balanced flavor specially roasted to reduce certain irritants associated with stomach discomfort.

Re-categorized roast meter from Medium to Mild based on valued consumer feedback

Pre-ground for easy brewing

Interlocking AromaSeal canister seals tight to lock in freshness

A blend of mellow and balanced flavors