Price: $37.42

(as of Jul 23,2020 20:43:03 UTC – Details)



Wake up to the fresh aroma of Folgers Classic Roast coffee.Each sip delivers the rich, smooth flavor that’s been brewing for generations. Experience the timeless tradition of Folgers in every cup.

Folgers Classic Roast Coffee is made from Mountain Grown beans, the world’s richest and most aromatic.

Medium roasts offer robust taste and full flavor.

Enjoy in any Keurig K-Cup Brewer

Our Folgers coffee is roasted in New Orleans, Louisiana