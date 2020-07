Price: $17.52

(as of Jul 25,2020 12:25:03 UTC – Details)



A select line of exceptional coffee blends carefully crafted by our experienced Roast Masters. Folgers Black Silk delivers bold, smooth flavor that’s distinctively dark and sure to satisfy. Discover the unique depths of Folgers Black Silk in every cup.

Pre-ground for easy brewing

Interlocking AromaSeal canister seals tight to lock in freshness

A blend of bold and smooth flavors

Our Folgers coffee is roasted in New Orleans, Louisiana