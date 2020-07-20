Folding Treadmills for Home, Electric Motorized Running Machine, Compact Exercise Treadmill w/LCD Display for Running and Walking Home Gym Office Use



Price: $459.99 - $309.99

(as of Jul 20,2020 12:28:08 UTC – Details)





[Perfectly replicates outdoor running] Enjoy reduced motor noise and self-cooling technology with a powerful 1.5 HP motor with the 40.95L x 14.04W belt, allowing walkers of all heights to reach and break their daily step target with ease. This treadmill has 12 preset training modes for weight loss, cardio fitness, and health stamina building.

[Good control console for a treadmill, with a range of preset programs] 0.5 – 6 mph, and an interactive machine that speeds up and slows down automatically with the program you are running. Immersive 5” HD Himimi Screen Display, cushioning, and Grip Pulse sensors for a comfortable, informed run.

[Pre-set workouts, Giving you a life-like running experience!] Unit runs quieter than most treadmills, large treadmill belt area for tall runners and offers good interval training features, includes a large motor, Big, easy-to-read buttons and sturdy handrails to compare favorably to gym treadmills. We can’t say enough how much this transforms your normal running workout into something on a whole new planet. This treamill can give you up to a 5x calorie burn vs regular running!

[Hassle-free stowing] Folds and unfolds easily with Easy folding mechanism and soft drop system. Folded dimensions: 47.25L x 23.58W x 9.45H inch.220Lbs weight capacity provides you more comfortable and more sturdy workout experience.

[EXCELLENT CUSTOMER SERVICE] The Himimi Folding Electric Treadmills comes available with three-month warranty, that will make any job a breeze! 24/7 Customer Support, Fast Delivery Services, US inventory.