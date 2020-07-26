Folding Treadmill, Manual Running Machine with LCD Screen, Portable Fitness Treadmill for Home, Office, Gym



Price: $129.99

(as of Jul 26,2020 15:08:51 UTC – Details)



Description: Function: walking, running.

Easy to install, just rotate 2 screws.

Patented shock absorption design, sports protection knee.

One button locks and the movement is more relaxed.

The height of the armrest can be adjusted for all ages. A treadmill that can be used by both adults and children, depending on the height. After loosening the plastic knob by hand and adjusting the height of the armrest, tighten the plastic knob.

The second grade slope is adjusted, and different slopes are trained for different strengths.

High-precision running belt. A selection of diamond texture running belt, anti-static surface layer, to avoid damage to the human body, diamond texture, greater friction, anti-skid and wear resistance.

Resistance wheel design. The resistance flywheel is configured, the effect is remarkable, and the movement process is smoother and smoother.

LED display: display time / distance / speed / calories burned.

Instantly folds to save space.

Move the wheel and run it anytime, anywhere.

Easy to install, just rotate 2 screws. Patented shock absorption design, sports protection knee. One button locks and the movement is more relaxed.

The height of the armrest can be adjusted for all ages. A treadmill that can be used by both adults and children, depending on the height. After loosening the plastic knob by hand and adjusting the height of the armrest, tighten the plastic knob.

Resistance wheel design. The resistance flywheel is configured, the effect is remarkable, and the movement process is smoother and smoother. LED display: display time / distance / speed / calories burned.

The second grade slope is adjusted, and different slopes are trained for different strengths.High-precision running belt. A selection of diamond texture running belt, anti-static surface layer, to avoid damage to the human body, diamond texture, greater friction, anti-skid and wear resistance.

If you have any problems, please feel free to contact us. We will reply you as soon as possible in 24 hours