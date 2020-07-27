Folding Electric Treadmill LCD Display Motorized Running 2.0HP Treadmills Home Gym Workout Fitness



Powerful motor power-Enjoy a quiet workout with a powerful 2.0HP motor perfect for walking, jogging and running in the comfort of your own home, speed ranging between 1-12KM / h. The product contains: 1 x 2.0HP Folding Electric Treadmill 1 x English manual

High-definition LED eye protection display-Treadmill with high-definition LED eye protection display, a total of 12 kinds of running programs can be selected, and it also has a magnetic float safety lock.

Treadmill track-treadmill tread width 22.04in (56cm), track width 15.74in (40cm), runway length 41.33in (105cm), using pressure-balanced lateral shock absorption technology, running pair of shocks weakened, suitable for all ages people.

Fold-free installation-Fold-free installation, one machine design, you can immediately enjoy the pleasure brought by the treadmill, folding size: 52 x 27 x 21in (132 x 68 x 54 cm) unfolded size: 48 x 44 x27in (122 x 112 x 68 cm) Compact folding design with easy lift and transport wheels so that you can fold up your treadmill after workout and roll it away for simple storage. 3 Manual incline options available.

Motor: 2.0HP, Voltage: 110V, Display: LCD LED eye protection blue screen display, Function program: 12 kinds of sports programs, Adjusting speed: 0.8- 8KM / h, Folded size: 52 x 27 x 21in (132 x 68 x 54 cm), Expanded size: 48 x 44 x27in (122 x 112 x 68 cm), Gross weight: 30KG / 77lbs, Load-bearing: 240KG / 500lbs.