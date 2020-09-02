Fold, Flip, or Duo: the hows and whys of folding phones

I’m presently evaluating the Microsoft Duo and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2– they’re resting on my desk today beside another folding phone, the Galaxy ZFlip All 3 represent various concepts for how to make a folding phone and all 3 are excessively pricey. Even if at the end of my evaluations I need to go hound the socks they knocked off, I believe it’s exceptionally not likely I would inform you to purchase either of them– or the Flip.

That does not suggest, nevertheless, that I would roughly evaluate any person who does purchase one of them. That’s since these very pricey phones come from a classification that the mobile phone market has actually been attempting to get into considering that previously the iPhone: high-end items. Vertu as soon as went far for itself by encrusting bog-standard phones with diamonds and calling them high-end items, however the brand-new folding phones are something else.

I’m putting this newsletter out a little later than normal so that it can accompany a Processor video (lastly, some brand name synergy!). In it, I have a look at these 3 classifications of folding phones and argue that each has a various function.

Samsung itself found out that high-end is the method to position the Z Fold 2 this year. Last year, it encouraged itself it was developing a future for everyone and spun a story around the …