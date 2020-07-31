Folarin Balogun: Arsenal demand £8m for Brentford target | Football News





Folarin Balogun is desired by Brentford

Arsenal are requiring a minimum of ₤ 8m for Brentford target Folarin Balogun.

The Gunners’ cost is thought about high for a 19- year-old striker who has actually never ever played a first-team video game and can leave for complimentary next summertime.

Balogun has actually declined to sign a brand-new agreement after stopping working get guarantees of a path into the first string, and enjoys to see out his existing offer up until 2021.

The Bees, who are one video game far from the Premier League, attempted to sign him in January however might not concur a handle Arsenal.

He is extremely related to at other clubs in the Premier League and has actually been tracked by the similarity Liverpool, in addition to groups in Germany.

Balogun banged in 10 objectives in 15 Premier League 2 looks for Arsenal’s U23 s this season, and is a high concern amongst the Bees’ targets together with Peterborough’s Ivan Toney.