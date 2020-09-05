‘Foden’s a beautiful player to watch’ – Southgate ready to hand England debut to Man City talent

The young midfielder is in the senior squad for the first time and could see himself pitched straight into the starting XI

England boss Gareth Southgate says he is ready to give Phil Foden his Three Lions debut against Iceland on Saturday, describing the Manchester City midfielder as a “beautiful player to watch”.

The 20-year-old has been included in the senior squad for the first time as the Three Lions kick off their Nations League campaign in Reykjavik on Saturday before taking on Denmark on Tuesday.

Though he began last season on the fringes of the Manchester City first team, Foden ended the campaign as a regular in the side, particularly during the restart.

He made 38 appearances in all competitions, scoring eight goals, with many now tipping him to replace the departing David Silva in the heart of City’s midfield.

Southgate says that development into a regular senior player was a key reason behind his decision to promote him to the full England squad.

And with Jordan Henderson’s injury meaning there is a place available in his starting XI, Southgate admits he would have no qualms pitching Foden straight into the side.

“We have known for a long time the ability Phil has,” he told reporters. “I have worked with him in an Under-15s camp, four of five years ago. You knew the…