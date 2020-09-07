Foden & Greenwood axed by England after breaking Covid rules amid allegations of girls invited to hotel

The pair made their senior debuts in a Nations League opener against Iceland but will not play any part against Denmark, Gareth Southgate confirmed

Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood have been dropped from the England squad having “broken the Covid guidelines” in Iceland amid allegations they invited girls back to their hotel room.

The pair, who made their senior international debuts during a UEFA Nations League opener in Reykjavik that the Three Lions won 1-0, will not play any part in a meeting with Denmark on Tuesday.

Both Manchester City midfielder Foden and Manchester United attacker Greenwood were absent from team training on Monday.

England manager Gareth Southgate confirmed later that the Football Association (FA) had opted to take action after discovering the duo hadn’t adhered to strict rules intended to prevent coronavirus infections.

“Unfortunately this morning it was brought to my attention that two boys have broken the Covid guidelines in terms of our secure bubble and so we had to decide very quickly that they couldn’t have any interaction with the team,” he told reporters.

“These are two boys I don’t know particularly well at the moment so can’t speak in great depth. I have got to try and speak with them later in the appropriate way. They have got responsibilities and they…