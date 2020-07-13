FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan holds telephone talks with CSTO chief – Armenian News

Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnattsakanyan on Monday held a telephone discussion with Stanislav Zas, the Secretary-General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), to inform him on the just recently reported Azerbaijani armed attacks targeting Armenia’s north- east (Tavush area).

The Minister elaborated especially on the ceasefire breaches, in addition to the effects of the restored military actions and escalations repoted on Monday early morning, the Foreign Ministry’s representative, Anna Naghdalyan, stated on Facebook.

According to her, Mnatsakanyan highlighted the unacceptability of such actions in relation to the CSTO member states.

The representative included that they keep irreversible contact with the Secretary-General, continuing the active work within the Organization.