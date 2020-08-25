FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan held a phone call with his Georgia counterpart – Panorama

Most Popular
Best Buy boosted by trend for working at home
The increase of homeworking has boosted sales for Best Buy, as customers gathered to the most significant United States electronic devices seller to...
Patients were infected twice with the coronavirus, say virologists
As European authorities fight to manage additional waves of the pandemic, Covid -19 infections are increasing throughout the continent. Here are the newest...
Fitbit’s new Sense can take your skin’s temperature to help you manage stress
Fitbit has actually debuted 2 new smartwatches, the Sense and the Versa 3. The $329 Sense is the flagship alternative and...
Watch this four-year-old hit a hole-in-one to dad’s amazement
Those odds increase to 3,000 to 1 for tour players, but professional golfers may go their whole career dreaming of hitting a hole-in-one but...
The Notorious B.I.G.’s crown and Tupac’s love letters are going to auction at Sotheby’s
Rivals in life, the rap artists Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac Shakur are being unified for an auction at Sotheby's, the first-ever devoted hip-hop...
Book review of Don Tapscott’s collaborative ‘Supply Chain Revolution’
Author Don Tapscott's most current book Supply Chain Revolution highlights chances for change that blockchain can give what the book calls a $50...
‘Dead’ woman discovered alive in body bag at funeral home | US news
A young woman who was stated dead at her rural Detroit home opened her eyes at a funeral home as she will...