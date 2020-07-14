FM: While defending its borders and population, Armenia stands for reducing escalation – Panorama

Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan of Armenia on Monday held a phone conversation with Josep Borrell, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission, the Foreign Ministry’s press service reported.

Mnatsakanyan presented continuous steps of Azerbaijan aimed at aggravating the situation and maintaining the escalation on the northeastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border starting from July 12, including by targeting military and civilian infrastructure and civilian population of Armenia.

The Armenian foreign policy chief stressed that while resolutely defending its borders and the population, Armenia stands for reducing the escalation. At the same time, Mnatsakanyan condemned Turkey’s attempts to undermine the regional security.