FM: France will make ‘every effort’ to find political solution to Karabakh conflict – Panorama

France will make every effort to reach a political solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict, French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian stated in a parliament address shared by LCP TELEVISION channel on Twitter.

The minister mentioned the most recent clashes on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border are worrying for different factors. First, such a border battling has actually occurred for the very first time given that the 2016 April War, leaving 19 individuals eliminated, he stated.

Second, he highlighted, the clashes appeared on the Armenian-Azerbaijani global border instead of on the Karabakh border.

The 3rd factor is the hygienic one, as the nations, especially Armenia, have actually been considerably impacted by the crisis, Jean-Yves Le Drian stated.

The FM kept in mind the OSCE Minsk Group co- chairmanship, led by Russia, the United States and France, has actually taken the essential actions towards the remediation of the ceasefire and the resumption of talks, as there is no military solution to the conflict.

“A political solution must be found. France will make every effort to this end,” the minister worried.