FM: Armenia ready to urgently provide assistance to Lebanon – Panorama

Armenia stands ready to urgently provide assistance to Lebanon after a substantial surge struck its capital Beirut on Tuesday, killing a minimum of 100 individuals and hurting over 4,000 others, Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has actually stated.

“Shocked by the horrible news of Beirut blast and its terrible effects. Our ideas and prayers with brotherly individuals of Lebanon.

“Armenia is ready to urgently provide assistance to Lebanon and its people,” he tweeted.

“Beirut glory will definitely be restored,” the FM included.