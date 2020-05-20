Flynn attorney Sidney Powell lashes out at judge: ‘The case is over and his bias is so egregious’

“I wish I knew what was going on with Judge Sullivan,” Powell informed host Sean Hannity. “I can not say that I do, aside from he has gone manner out into left discipline by himself, as we are saying in our mandamus petition, [with] this notion that he can appoint an amicus for himself and solicit different amicus briefs and not rule on our movement on the federal government’s movement to dismiss.

“The law is clear,” Powell went on. “There’s a brand new Supreme Court resolution unanimously determined simply inside the final two weeks that makes it clear he can not invite the amicus transient. So he … does not have that authority as a district court docket choose.

“And then there are Supreme Court and D.C. Circuit cases that make clear he must grant the motion to dismiss … That’s a case and controversy issue under the Constitution, a separation of powers issue under the Constitution,” Powell added. “And the law is clear. He doesn’t have authority to grant it. He can’t appoint the prosecutor himself.”

The amicus appointed by Sullivan, retired federal choose John Gleeson, has overtly criticized the Trump administration’s dealing with of Flynn’s case, elevating issues that he was chosen to improperly bolster Sullivan’s efforts to maintain the Flynn case alive regardless that each the federal government and defendant need it dismissed.

Powell mentioned the case successfully ended when the DOJ filed its movement to dismiss on May 7.

“The case is over and his bias is so egregious, he should be removed from the case,” Powell mentioned.