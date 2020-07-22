Flying Tigers: These Americans mercenaries were the heroes of China during World War II

A one-year contract to call home and work in China, flying, repairing and making airplanes. Pay is as much as $13,700 per month with 30 days off a year. Housing is included and you will get an additional $550 per month for food. On top of that, there’s an additional $9,000 for every Japanese airplane you destroy — no limit.

That’s the deal — in inflation-adjusted 2020 dollars — a few hundred Americans took in 1941 to become the heroes, and some even would say the saviors, of China.

Those American pilots, mechanics and support personnel became members of the American Volunteer Group (AVG), later called the Flying Tigers.

The group’s American-made warplanes featured the gaping, tooth-filled mouth of a shark on the nose, a fearsome symbol still applied to the US Air Force’s A-10 ground-attack jets even today.

The nose’s symbolic fierceness was supported by its pilots in combat. The Flying Tigers are credited with destroying as many as 497 Japanese planes at a cost of only 73 of their particular.

Today, even with US-China tensions rising , those American mercenaries are still revered in China, with memorial parks specialized in them and their exploits.

“China always remembers the contribution and sacrifice made to it by the United States and the American people during the World War II,” says an entry on the Flying Tigers memorial page of China’s state-run newspaper People’s Daily Online.

The formation of the Flying Tigers

When these Americans found its way to China in 1941, the country was very different from the China we know today. Leader Chiang Kai-shek, a revolutionary who split with the Communist Party, surely could loosely unite the country’s warlords under a central government.

In the late 1930s, China had been invaded by the armies of Imperial Japan and was struggling to withstand its better equipped and unified foe. Japan was virtually unopposed in the air, able to bomb Chinese cities at will.

Faced with that dire situation, the Chiang government hired American Claire Chennault, a retired US Army captain, to create an air force.

He spent his first several years in the job assembling an air raid warning network and building airbases across China, according to the Flying Tigers’ official website . Then in 1940, he was dispatched to the United States — still a neutral party in World War II — to locate pilots and planes which could defend China against the Japanese air force.

With good contacts in the administration of US President Franklin Delano Roosevelt and a budget that could pay Americans up to three times what they could earn in the US military, Chennault surely could get the fliers that he needed.

The planes posed a bit more of a problem. The US was making them in vast quantities, but they were destined for Britain to utilize against Germany or for people forces, amid fears that the war in Europe would soon suck in the US.

A deal was secured to get 100 Curtiss P-40B fighters built for Britain sent to China instead. For its hardship, Britain was promised a brand new and better model going to go to the assembly line.

In his memoirs, Chennault wrote that the P-40s purchased by China were lacking some important features, including today’s gun sight.

“The combat record of the First American Volunteer Group in China is even more remarkable because its pilots were aiming their guns through a crude, homemade, ring-and-post gun sight instead of the more accurate optical sights used by the Air Corps and the Royal Air Force,” that he wrote.

What the P-40 lacked in ability, Chennault made up for in tactics, having the AVG pilots dive from the high position and unleash their heavy machine guns on the structurally weaker but more maneuverable Japanese planes.

In a low, twisting, turning dogfight, the P-40 would lose.

A ragtag group of fliers

The pilots Chennault had to teach were far from the cream of the crop.

Some were fresh out of flight school, others flew lumbering flying boats or were ferry pilots for large bombers. They subscribed to the Far East adventure to make a lot of money, to find lost girlfriends or because they were simply bored.

Perhaps the best known of the Flying Tigers, US Marine aviator Greg Boyington — around whom the 1970’s Tv program “Black Sheep Squadron” was based — was inside it for the money.

“Having gone through a painful divorce and responsible for an ex-wife and several small children, he had ruined his credit and incurred substantial debt, and the Marine Corps had ordered him to submit a monthly report to his commander on how he accounted for his pay in settling those debts,” in accordance with a US Defense Department history of the group.

With this kind of disparate group of fliers, Chennault had to teach them how to be fighter pilots — and also to fight as a group — essentially from scratch.

The training was rigorous and deadly. Three pilots were killed early in accidents.

During just one day, eight P-40s were damaged as pilots landed too hard, or the ground crew taxied too fast, causing collisions. In one case, a mechanic watching another mishap crashed his bicycle in to a fighter, damaging its wing. There were so many accidents on that day, November 3, 1941, the AVG called it “Circus Day.”

Chennault expressed his disappointment at his group’s first combat mission against Japanese bombers attacking the AVG base in Kunming, China, on December 20, 1941. He thought the pilots lost their discipline in the excitement of combat.

“They tried near-impossible shots and agreed later that only luck had kept them from either colliding with each other or shooting each other down,” the Defense Department history says.

Still, they shot down at least three Japanese bombers, losing just one fighter that ran out of fuel and crash-landed.

Establishing a legend

The pilots of the AVG quickly conquered their steep learning curve.

A few days after Kunming, they were deployed to Rangoon, the capital of British colonial Burma and an important port for the supply line that got allied war materiel to Chinese troops facing the Japanese army.

Japanese bombers came at the city in waves over 11 days during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. The Flying Tigers ripped holes through the Japanese formations and cemented their fame.

“In 11 days of fighting, the AVG had officially knocked 75 enemy aircraft out of the skies with an undetermined number of probable kills,” the group’s website says . “The AVG losses were two pilots and six aircraft.”

The Flying Tigers spent 10 weeks in Rangoon, outmanned and outgunned by the Japanese the entire time, however they inflicted staggering losses on Tokyo’s forces.

In his memoir, Chennault notes what his group — never fielding a lot more than 25 P-40s — accomplished.

“This tiny force met a total of a thousand-odd Japanese aircraft over Southern Burma and Thailand. In 31 encounters they destroyed 217 enemy planes and probably destroyed 43. Our losses in combat were four pilots killed in the air, one killed while strafing and one taken prisoner. Sixteen P-40’s were destroyed,” that he wrote.

The US military notes the heroics performed on the ground:

“The crew chiefs and support technicians performed miracles of improvisation in getting the fighters ready to fly, but if any (aircraft) … had been on US military bases, they would have been deemed unflyable,” it said

Despite the Flying Tigers’ heroics in the air, allied ground forces in Burma could not postpone the Japanese. Rangoon fell at the end of February 1942 and the AVG retreated north in to Burma’s interior.

But they’d bought vital time for the allied war effort, tying down Japanese planes that could have now been used in India or elsewhere in China and the Pacific.

According to Chennault, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill made this comparison:

“The victories of these Americans over the rice paddies of Burma are comparable in character, if not in scope, with those won by the RAF (Royal Air Force) over the hop fields of Kent in the Battle of Britain.” Chennault quotes Churchill as saying.

Claim to fame

Though news did not travel quickly in 1941-42, the United States — still reeling from the devastating December 7, 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor — was eager for heroes. The Flying Tigers fit the bill.

Republic Pictures cast John Wayne in the leading role of “Flying Tigers” in 1942. Movie posters showed a shark-toothed P-40 diving in attack mode and a promotional still shows Wayne standing by one of the P-40s. On screen, Wayne plays the first of his many war hero roles, Capt. Jim Gordon, modeled on Chennault.

“The story has little in common with real history, and lots of classic post-Pearl Harbor propaganda fills the script,” says its review on Amazon.com.

Wayne’s official Facebook page says producers were careful the film, one of the box office hits of 1942, didn’t reveal any war secrets.

“No scene of the interior of the airplane could be shown for security reasons. The instrument boards shown were fake,” it says.

While Republic Pictures was busy with the film, the AVG’s sponsors in Washington asked the Walt Disney company to create a logo.

The Disney artists came up with “a winged Bengal Tiger jumping through a stylized ‘V for Victory’ symbol,” the US history says.

It might be surprising that the logo didn’t include the iconic shark mouth featured on the Flying Tigers’ aircraft.

Chennault wrote that the shark mouth didn’t originate with his group, but was copied from British P-40 fighters in North Africa, which in turn might have copied them from Germany’s Luftwaffe.

“How the term Flying Tigers was derived from the shark-nosed P-40’s I never will know,” he wrote.

Whose country to fight for

When the US entered the war after Pearl Harbor and began to search for ways to simply take the fight to Japan, the idea of a seasoned group of American fighter pilots operating under Washington’s command appealed to US military leaders. They wanted the Flying Tigers assimilated into the US Army Air Corps.

But the pilots themselves either wished to go back to their original services — many came from the Navy or Marine Corps — or wanted to stay as civilian contractors of the Chinese government, where the pay was definitely better.

Most told Chennault they’d quit before doing what Washington wanted. When the Army threatened to draft them as privates should they didn’t volunteer, those who’d considered signing on opted out.

Chennault, who’d been officially considered an adviser to the Central Bank of China while commanding the AVG, was made a brigadier general in the US Army and agreed that the Flying Tigers would become a US military outfit on July 4, 1942.

Though the Flying Tigers continued to wreak havoc on the Japanese in the spring of 1942 — striking ground targets and aircraft from China to Burma to Vietnam — it absolutely was clear the force was entering its waning days, according to US military history.

The AVG flew its last mission on the day it might cease to exist, July 4.

Four Flying Tiger P-40s faced off against a dozen Japanese fighters over Hengyang, China. The Americans shot down six of the Japanese with no losses of their particular, according to US history.

A contribution never forgotten

With today’s trade wars and provocative military exercises in the Pacific over the past few years, US-China relations will be in an unpredictable manner.

But beneath those headlines, the bond that American mercenaries created using China very nearly 80 years back remains untarnished.

“While there are lots of ‘headwinds’ in the China-U.S. relationship currently, China has never doubted for a moment that friendship between peoples of our two great nations will ever be changed,” read a letter from the Chinese consul general accompanying the donation.

In China, current tributes to the Flying Tigers are prominent.

The professional basketball team in Xinjiang has adopted the term as its nickname, you will find at least six museums specialized in or containing exhibits about the Flying Tigers in China and they’ve been the subject of contemporary movies and cartoons.

Ma Kuanchi helped establish the Flying Tiger Heritage Park on the site of a vintage airfield in Guilin where Chennault once had his command post in a cave.

Ma came along with two Americans to establish the Flying Tiger Historical Organization, which cooperated with the government in Beijing to boost money for, construct and curate the Guilin park, which opened in 2015.

Last year, Ma told the Chinese TV network CGTN what that he sees as the legacy of those Americans who went to China in 1941.

“The Flying Tiger is one of the common grounds for the Rose Garden in the US and the Great Hall of the People in China. We would like to cherish the spirit of the Flying Tiger for mutual respect, sacrifice, dedication and mutual understanding. To find a common ground and the two great nations will have a brighter future,” Ma said.

In the US, the web site for the Louisiana museum that bears Chennault’s name sums up what that he hoped his legacy will be at the top of its mainpage, using the last lines of the general’s memoir:

“It is my fondest hope that the sign of the Flying Tiger will remain aloft just as long as it is needed and that it will always be remembered on both shores of the Pacific as the symbol of two great peoples working toward a common goal in war and peace.”