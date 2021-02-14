Flying taxis are being tested in Russia with plans for mass production

Hoversurf, a Russian company, is testing flying taxis that use 5G in Moscow. Hoversurf hopes to have them in the sky sometime between 2023 and 2025.
ByHanna Shardi
