Flying long haul during Covid-19: air travel has never been stranger | World news

When I booked my flight house after spending greater than two-and-a-half months in Europe, I knew what my journey would entail. With no extra direct flights between Paris and Hong Kong, I’d have a quick layover in London. I knew that after I landed on the Hong Kong airport, I’d be examined and held at a facility for roughly eight hours till my outcomes got here again.

In the most effective case state of affairs – if I had been detrimental – I’d be spending two weeks in house quarantine, my whereabouts tracked by an app and a chunky system worn on my wrist. If I had been constructive, I’d be despatched to the hospital.

I’m used to touring alone, however I wasn’t anticipating the sensation of isolation as I moved from one dystopian scene to a different. Flying long haul has never been stranger.

Heathrow, like Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport, was eerily quiet. I used to be alone after I went by safety. All of the retailers and eating places had been closed, there was no music or boarding bulletins, and not one of the common din of tens of 1000’s of passengers making their method to their gates. Looking on the handful of flights listed on the announcement board, I realised that I may safely assume that every other passenger I encountered within the terminal was on my flight.

Once we had all boarded, the captain remarked over the PA system that there have been solely about 100 passengers and that we might all be getting into a quarantine of some type after we landed. He didn’t anticipate any delays; the skies had been empty.

When you fly from one worldwide hub to a different in regular life, you never know the place your fellow passengers are coming from, the place they’re going, or what they’ll be doing once they land. But this time – with Hong Kong permitting solely residents in – I knew that we had all chosen to return, for one cause or one other, and to just accept what got here subsequent.

Hong Kong, regardless of tens of thousands and thousands crossing its border with mainland China yearly, has solely had 1,052 instances of Covid-19 and 4 associated deaths in a metropolis of seven.four million. Until Wednesday, when a 66-year-old lady with no current travel historical past was confirmed to be contaminated, each single new case that Hong Kong had recorded within the earlier 23 days had been imported from overseas – which means not one of the sufferers had caught the virus inside the metropolis itself.

The British Airways employees member who greeted us on the aircraft and directed us to our seats wore a masks and gloves, however for the rest of the journey, the remainder of the crew didn’t. In absurd distinction, a number of the passengers wore full-body protecting fits, plastic face shields, goggles and gloves. Every single one wore a face masks. The passengers had been calm, with not one of the common harassed urgency of air travel: nobody was in a rush to get anyplace.

Inside the confines of the aircraft, it was as if passengers and cabin crew functioned in parallel universes: flight attendants served foods and drinks as regular – an act not possible to carry out with out being at the least inside an arm’s attain – to folks sporting ranges of safety usually reserved for extremely harmful environments.

Arriving in Hong Kong

When we landed in Hong Kong 12 hours later, folks had been affected person and cooperative, although they politely stored their distance from one another. We had been all being handled as we had been doubtlessly contaminated. There was the sense that all of us knew that we had been touring below extraordinary circumstances and everybody was doing their finest to do their half.

We had been herded by station after station, every with its personal discrete function. At one, we obtained well being varieties and orders. Before we may advance, we needed to obtain a monitoring app. At one other, somebody recorded our telephone numbers and checked that they labored. Someone gave us our monitoring bracelets, and another person activated them. A well being official signed and stamped my quarantine order and gave me a thermometer, explaining I used to be to document my temperature twice a day. He informed me to not fear, and warranted me that assuming I had been detrimental, I’d be consuming dim sum on the morning of the 28th.









Laurel Chor within the testing centre in Hong Kong Photograph: Laurel Chor



I went by immigration, picked up my baggage and cleared customs. But I wasn’t heading house. We had been herded onto a bus that took us to a conference centre nearbythat had been transformed right into a testing facility. We stood in line – separated by at the least a metre from each other – and a well being employee gave us testing kits in addition to tag numbers to put on round our necks. She patiently defined methods to carry out the check on myself. Afterwards, we needed to watch an tutorial video in a large corridor, the place the video performed on repeat on three massive screens in entrance of dozens of equally spaced chairs.

In the following corridor, I used to be assigned a testing sales space, the place I may hock up saliva from deep in my throat – the federal government video instructed us to make a “kruuua” sound – and spit right into a tube in semi-privacy. I handed it in and was taken to a corridor the place I used to be given my very own desk and chair, with a welcome observe, “house rules” and a garbage bag. Later, a meals cart introduced sandwiches and water bottles. As the hours handed, the meals cart got here by once more with chocolate digestives and crackers.

Seven hours later, they lastly introduced that passengers from my flight can be launched. Our tag numbers had been known as. I went as much as the counter and was informed my check got here again detrimental. I used to be given a second check package, which I’m to carry out on myself once more in 12 days. I used to be free to go house, the place I’ve to remain for the following two weeks.