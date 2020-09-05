Flying cars? Japanese firm says they are ‘almost a reality’ (video) – Armenian News

It may appear like a flight of fancy, however a Japanese firm says it is one action better to making flying cars and trucks a truth after screening a drone- like model.

Video from engineering business SkyDrive reveals its manned compact lorry utilizing 8 props to hover into the air and make its method– with a couple of wobbles– around a test field, Al A.

But while the clip might delight fans of “Blade Runner” and “Back to the Future,” the trial run leaves humanity far from a future of air-borne lorries zooming into the sky to prevent traffic.

The business hailed “the first public demonstration of a flying car in Japan” and stated the airplane, around the size of 2 parked cars and trucks, had actually circled around the screening field for 4 minutes, according to Al Arabiya.

“We want to realize a society where flying cars are an accessible and convenient means of transportation in the skies,” SkyDrive CEO Tomohiro Fukuzawa stated in a declaration Friday.

The firm stated it desired the lorry to be offered to purchase in Japan by 2023, with reports recommending it might cost upwards of $300,000.

The automobile is not the initial step human beings have actually taken towards a brave brand-new world of air-borne lorries.

A German business checked a flying taxi in Singapore in October, stating it hoped its development– likewise formed like a huge drone– would change …