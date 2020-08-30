Flying car successfully tested in Japan

Sky Drive Inc carried out the general public presentation on August 25, the business stated in a news release , at the Toyota Test Field, among the biggest in Japan and house to the car business’s advancement base. It was the very first public presentation for a flying car in Japanese history.

The car, called SD-03, manned with a pilot, removed and circled around the field for about 4 minutes.

“We are extremely excited to have achieved Japan’s first-ever manned flight of a flying car in the two years since we founded SkyDrive… with the goal of commercializing such aircraft,” CEO Tomohiro Fukuzawa stated in a declaration.

“We want to realize a society where flying cars are an accessible and convenient means of transportation in the skies and people are able to experience a safe, secure, and comfortable new way of life.”