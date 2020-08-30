Flying car successfully tested in Japan

The car, called SD-03, manned with a pilot, removed and circled around the field for about 4 minutes.
“We are extremely excited to have achieved Japan’s first-ever manned flight of a flying car in the two years since we founded SkyDrive… with the goal of commercializing such aircraft,” CEO Tomohiro Fukuzawa stated in a declaration.
“We want to realize a society where flying cars are an accessible and convenient means of transportation in the skies and people are able to experience a safe, secure, and comfortable new way of life.”
The SD-03 is the world’s tiniest electrical vertical departure and landing car and uses up the area of about 2 parked vehicles, according to the business. It has 8 motors to make sure “safety in emergency situations.”
“In designing an unexplored, new genre of transportation known as the flying car, we chose the keyword ” progressive” for inspiration,” Design Director Takumi Yamamot stated.
“We desired this car to be futuristic, charming and preferable for all future clients, while completely including the high innovation ofSkyDrive
The business wishes to make the flying car a part of regular life and not simply a product. More test flights will happen in the future …