FLYING-ANT Hoverboard Self Balancing Scooters 6.5″ Flash Two-Wheel Self Balancing Hoverboard with Bluetooth Speaker and LED Lights for Kids and Adults Gift

Specifics:

Wheels Size: 6.5inch

Lithium Battery: 36V/2.0Ah

Charging Time: 3-5hours

Motor: 300W*2

Riding Range:6-9 Miles

Maximum Speed:7.5MPH

Weight-bearing: 45-260lbs

Net Weight: 9Kg



FLYING-ANT Hoverboard has a professional technical research and development ,production process .the model has a minimum weight requirement of 45lbs, The anti-slip rubber pads will ensure a safe and adequate grip. Unique lights like black holes in space, like bright kaleidoscope, it is fascinating. After sundown, the headlight and Led motor light will light up your road. Two indicator lights help you keep track of hoverboard battery life and errors so that you’re never left wondering when it’s time to sit back and recharge.



The hoverboard with bluetooth makes it easier and safer for beginners and amateurs. It is easy to learn and maintain balance let you master the art of balancing in minutes

STYLISH DESIGN: The futuristic LED accent lighting on wheels, front, and rear of the unit with strong shell and sturdy structure to help with ease of balance and reach top speeds

Built-in wireless speaker can be easily connected to portable devices in second, just enjoy your favorite music or books without wearing headphones. Make your hoverboard the coolest one with extraordinary sound effect

PERFECT GIFT: This hoverboard should be a great choice as a birthday or Christmas gift for kids and adult.We provides professional and fast customer services. Any Problem just don’t hesitate to contact us