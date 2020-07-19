FLYING-ANT Hoverboard 6.5” Two-Wheel Self Balancing Hoverboard with LED Light Flash Lights Wheels for Kids Adult



FLYING-ANT hoverboard is lightweight ,free bag to easy carry on ,fast learning and self -balancing system,it is the best choice as a gift & toy for kids and friends.

Multiple Colors Choices



There are 4 unique colors for this product., in this way, you can choose your own stylish hoverboard. The flashing lights will make you safe in dark place and also give you a unique experience.

easily be ridden , offers the most enjoyable and exciting . especially for outside sporting enthusiasts, The friends will have a great outdoor experience .all people love it when they tried it .

Specifications:



UL 2272 CERTIFIED



Wheels size:6.5inch



Maximum climbing limit: 15°



Motor power: 300W×2



Chargeing time:2-3h

How to use it:



Step 1:Press the power switch to turn on self-balancing electric scooter



Step 2:The preparations for driving;Firstly step on one foot trigger the foot- switch.the system will come into self-balancing condition.Then step on the other foot to operate it.



Step 3:Take control of the scooter forwards or backwards,do remember magnitude of your body shouldn’t be violently.

Notice:



1.Recommend to refer User Manual before use



2.Do not use other battery charger to charge this hoverboard



3.Please wear helmets and safety pads before riding the self balancing scooter, children under 8 years old need to be accompanied by an adult.



4.Not recommended for rainy days



5 After the product is received,please consumed power first then take charge ( Generally takes four hours).it will extend the life of the battery.

Package Includes:



1*Self balancing scooter



1*Carrying Bag



1*User Manual



1*Charging Adapter

The Self balancing hoverboard makes it easier and safer for beginners and amateurs. It is easy to learn and maintain balance let you master the art of balancing in minutes

STYLISH DESIGN: The futuristic LED accent lighting on wheels, front, and rear of the unit with strong shell and sturdy structure to help with ease of balance and reach top speeds

Built-in wireless speaker can be easily connected to portable devices in second, just enjoy your favorite music or books without wearing headphones. Make your hoverboard the coolest one with extraordinary sound effect

PERFECT GIFT: This hoverboard should be a great choice as a birthday or Christmas gift for kids and adult.We provides professional and fast customer services. Any Problem just don’t hesitate to contact us