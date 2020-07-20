Flyerstoy Folding Electric Treadmill Exercise Equipment Walking Running Machine with ‘Pacer Control’ & Heart Rate System



Price: $339.99 - $319.99

(as of Jul 20,2020 16:06:20 UTC – Details)





[Portable Folding Design]: electric treadmill can be easy folded, with wheels it is easy for moving and storage. The compact design is suitable for limited spaces, saving places as you like. Perfect size for home , dormitory, office walking, jogging and running.

[Heart Rate Monitor]: Wireless grip pulse sensor provide user just to hold the handle will be able to monitor their own heart rate at any time, in order to ensure their own exercise intensity.

[Multi-Function]: LCD window console display that allows user to track progress in time, speed, distance, heart rate and calories burned. 12 training programmes available, you can vary your workout regime from burning fat right through to building stamina. This cardio equipment has a speed range up to 0.8-10km per hour. You will keep fit through regular workout on it.

[No noise motor]: Treadmill strong and reliable heart, low speed running design, the temperature reaches 40 degrees Celsius automatic temperature, to prevent parts from being destroyed. With 80 tooth-like feedback device, the motor can immediately switch the speed and slope, to avoid damage to the motor life.

[Safety Design]：Safety Key connect you and the machine, emergency stop button on the handrail, which double protect you while working out.