Fly Miss Helen bids to land Sweet Solera Stakes | Racing News

Fly Miss Helen bids to supply Richard Hannon’s group with a 4th success in the Betway Sweet Solera Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday.

It is 15 years because the fitness instructor’s dad Richard senior saddled Nasheej to declare the Group Three reward, while more just recently Hannon has actually declared back-to- back renewals with Nations Alexander (2016) and Tajaanus (2017).

Fly Miss Helen definitely appeared like a classy filly in the making when making an effective start to her profession at Newbury 3 weeks ago – and hopes are high that she can preserve her unbeaten record on the July Course this weekend.

Hannon stated: “She’s done effectively because her very first run. Sean (Levey) has actually been riding her in a great deal of her work and he’s been impressed.

“She’s a huge filly who was sluggish to come to hand, however she revealed lots of capability from the first day. She’s not fancy in her work as such, however she does it well and we’re looking forward to running her.

“This race has been a good stepping-stone for a lot of good fillies over the years.”

Fly Miss Helen is a hot favourite to see off 8 competitors, with the basic set by the Mark Johnston- trained Dubai Fountain.

A winner on her Doncaster launching prior to following up with a runaway success at Haydock, the child of Teofilo was last seen filling the runner-up area in the …