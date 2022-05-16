Fly Arna finished painting his first plane, and a video was released presenting the entire painting process.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hkhv6vDpfeI:

The National Airline of Armenia, a joint venture of the State Interests Fund of Armenia (ANIF) և Air Arabia Group of Companies, has completed the painting of the first aircraft at a special painting hangar in Ostrava, Czech Republic.

The interior and exterior of Fly Arna reflect the identity of a young, modern national airline based on values.