Flu virus with ‘pandemic potential’ found in China – Armenian News

A new strain of flu which has the potential to become a pandemic has been identified in China by scientists.

It emerged recently and is carried by pigs, but can infect humans, they said.

The researchers are worried that it may mutate further so that it can spread easily from individual to individual, and trigger a global outbreak, according to BBC News.

While it is not an instantaneous problem, they do say, it has “all the hallmarks” to be highly adapted to infect humans and needs close monitoring.

As it’s new, people could have little if any immunity to the virus.

The scientists write in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences that measures to control the virus in pigs, and the close monitoring of swine industry workers, should be swiftly implemented.