Floyd Pinto wants to get out of the mould of a youth team coach

The AFC ‘A’ Licence coach is now trying to find a platform with the very first team of a expert side …

Floyd Pinto, who has actually developed himself rather a track record in youth training, is eager to enter training senior groups.

The previous Indian Arrows and India U19 coach wants to shatter the stereotype of a youth coach and is set to sign up with Punjab FC as an assistant coach.

“When you are with the AIFF (All India Football Federation), with the Indian Arrows or even with the U-19 team, you will always be known as a youth coach. So I wanted to get out of that mould of a youth team coach and move into a senior team setup,” he suggested to Goal

“I’m looking to challenge myself both on and off the field. My main aim was to do the (AFC) Pro License. An aspect of doing the Pro License when it happened last time is that you need to be with a professional club playing in the professional league. So what I thought is, if I’m doing my Pro License course, then why not attach myself with a professional team,” stated the 33- year-old.

Goal comprehends that Floyd has actually concurred terms with I-League outfut Punjab FC. The engineer turned coach thinks that he has a lot to deal from his experience.

“The experience that I had in the I-League for 2 years provided me the self-confidence that I can step up. There are a lot of things to find out when …