Floyd Pinto set to join Punjab FC as assistant coach

The previous Indian Arrows coach will be assistant to Curtis Fleming …

Floyd Pinto is set to join Punjab FC as the assistant coach in the upcoming I-League season, Goal can verify.

In 2017, he signed up with Lu ís Norton de Matos as his deputy for the U-17 India NationalTeam Pinto invested one year as the head coach of the Indian Arrows in the 2018-19 season. Under his tutelage, the group ended up sixth in I-League in 2018-19

He was likewise in charge of the India U19 group for a while. However, his time came to an end after the group’s bad efficiency in the AFC U19 qualifiers in Saudi Arabia where India lost all 3 matches.

Pinto has actually won the U-18 I-League in his profession two times when as a coach and as an assistant coach on another occassion. He has likewise raised the Subroto Cup as the head coach of the AIFF U-17 group in2015

He will deal with previous Middlesborough supervisor CurtisFleming The 51- year-old tactician began his training profession as an interim supervisor of Crystal Palace in2012 After costs 4 months with the Eagles, he moved to Bolton Wanderers as the supervisor. He then invested 2 stints at Hartlepool United and Queens Park Rangers respectively refining his abilities as an assistant supervisor.

They have actually likewise trapped Nikolaos Topoliatis as the brand-new technical director who changes …