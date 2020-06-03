Floyd Mayweather’s offer to pay for George Floyd’s funeral is not the first time he has displayed such kindness | Boxing News





Floyd Mayweather has supplied to pay for George Floyd’s funeral

Floyd Mayweather has nonetheless by no means publicly spoken about the time he paid for the funeral of his former opponent. For the loudmouth nicknamed ‘Money’, his silence is extra revealing than the showmanship he is identified for.

The retired boxing nice has supplied to pay for the funeral of George Floyd, the African-American whose dying in police custody has sparked widespread protests in the USA, however such an act is one thing Mayweather has finished earlier than.

In 2011, he quietly and discreetly took care of the funds when Genaro Hernandez, who he had shared the ring with, was laid to relaxation.

Genaro Hernandez (left) had his funeral paid for by Mayweather

Mayweather and Hernandez have been hardly buddies.

The build-up to their battle in 1998 was spiky and stuffed with insults – a 21-year-old Mayweather was starting to perceive that making himself a villain was nice for enterprise. As such, he provoked and prodded the revered Hernandez earlier than difficult for his WBC super-featherweight championship.

Mayweather was unbeaten in 17 and two years faraway from profitable an Olympic bronze medal however, by beating Hernandez at the Las Vegas Hilton, he turned a world champion for the first time.

He would go on to turn out to be king in 5 divisions and retire with a 50-Zero document as an all-time nice however his battle with Hernandez was his first main acid check at the prime degree.

Hernandez had misplaced simply as soon as in 40 fights, to Oscar De La Hoya, however was pressured to retire on his stool after eight one-sided rounds in the younger and bombastic Mayweather’s favour.

“It took me a couple rounds to feel him out,” mentioned Mayweather. “But after the second round, I started using my jab, and then I took control of the fight.”

Hernandez mentioned: “Father Time caught up with us. He’s a true champion, and he’ll be a champion for a long time. He was just too quick for me.”

Mayweather with rapper 50 Cent at his weigh-in to face Oscar De La Hoya

Their paths appeared destined by no means to cross once more. Hernandez retired after the defeat.

Mayweather turned the greatest and loudest star in the sport. He beat Arturo Gatti, Oscar De La Hoya and Ricky Hatton whereas flaunting the riches that he was rewarded with. He was completely sensible and knew it.

But fascinatingly, Mayweather was arguably at the peak of his smug and obnoxious ‘Money’ alter-ego when, in 2011 when Hernandez handed away aged 45, he made a personal gesture that he nonetheless refuses to acknowledge.

He paid for the funeral of his former opponent with out fanfare or publicity. Hernandez’s medical payments had been picked up by promoter Bob Arum.

Two years later, Mayweather instructed ES News: “My room had posters. The fighter above me? Genaro Hernandez. He was unbelievable. I said: ‘No fighter will ever beat him’.”

It was a show of generosity not least as a result of he knew the Hernandez household have been struggling financially.

It was not the solely time Mayweather’s public masks fell.

He additionally paid for the funeral of heavyweight legend Joe Frazier, who boxed Muhammad Ali.

Mayweather has turn out to be identified for sponsoring turkey giveaways on Thanksgiving in communities who cannot afford to purchase their very own celebratory meals.

He paid for the prestigious Golden Gloves beginner boxing event to happen in Michigan, his residence state, when it threatened to fall via due to monetary issues.

The phrase on the avenue is that he provides extraordinarily generously to the homeless who he sees in Las Vegas.

It is a outstanding paradox that the boxer who has repeatedly fallen foul of the legislation whereas encouraging his personal distastefully rich status is able to acts of such kindness.

His newest gesture to the household of George Floyd, amid an inflow of sportspeople weighing in on his dying and the ensuing protests, was additionally finished quietly via alternative. It comes months after Mayweather misplaced his uncle and former coach, Roger, and his ex-partner and the mom of his kids Josie Harris.

It was defined through Mayweather Promotions on social media that the CEO of the boxer’s The Money Team music label, Anzel Jennings, grew up with George Floyd in Houston. Jennings put George Floyd’s household in contact with Mayweather who has dedicated to protecting the value of 4 funeral companies deliberate to bear in mind him.

Mayweather has not commented himself.

Don’t anticipate him to. The aspect to Mayweather’s character that he retains hidden is not supposed to impress. It is a part of the complexity of the nice boxer that may probably by no means be unravelled.