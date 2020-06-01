Floyd Mayweather Offers To Pay For George Floyd’s Funerals

Floyd Mayweather has supplied to pay for George Floyd‘s funeral providers … with the boxing famous person personally vowing to assist Floyd’s household grieve their loss.

TMZ Sports has confirmed … Mayweather is providing to finance all four providers for Floyd in Houston, Minnesota, Charlotte and one other location to be named at a later date.

We’re informed Mayweather felt it was the precise factor to do after studying Anzel Jennings — CEO of the TMT music label — grew up with George.

Mayweather’s folks added … Floyd is simply doing what he feels is true in his coronary heart.

It’s unclear if George Floyd’s household has accepted Mayweather’s provide.