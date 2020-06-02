Floyd Mayweather offers to pay for George Floyd’s funeral | Boxing News





Floyd Mayweather has supplied to pay for the funeral of George Floyd

Floyd Mayweather has supplied to cowl the funeral bills for George Floyd, the African-American man whose demise whereas in police custody in Minneapolis prompted protests throughout the United States.

The former five-division world champion’s promotional firm, Mayweather Productions, confirmed on Twitter he had made the supply, and a number of other native media reviews have mentioned the household have accepted.

Mayweather Productions and the boxer’s company have but to reply to a request for remark.

The Minneapolis police officer who kneeled on Floyd, Derek Chauvin, has been sacked and charged with third-degree homicide and second-degree manslaughter

Several high-profile sports activities stars, together with Tiger Woods, Michael Jordan and Lewis Hamilton, have expressed outrage at Floyd’s demise

Three different officers concerned within the arrest haven’t been charged.

The incident has prompted anger throughout the United States and overseas, with quite a few skilled athletes and leagues talking out, together with NBA nice Michael Jordan and golf’s 15-times main champion Tiger Woods.

Ravens proprietor pledges $1m for social justice reform

Steve Bisciotti, the proprietor of the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens, has pledged $1m for social justice reform and mentioned a bunch of former and present gamers would determine which organisations profit.

“There is nothing I can say to ease the pain felt by African-American communities across our country. No words will repair the damage that has been done,” Bisciotti mentioned in an announcement.

“Like many people, I am sickened, disheartened and shaken by the acts of racism that continue to overwhelm our society.

Baltimore Ravens proprietor Steve Bisciotti has pledged $1m for social justice reform within the wake of Floyd’s demise

“The most recent killing, involving George Floyd, is yet another tragic example of the discrimination that African-Americans face each day.

“Now, greater than ever, we should all strengthen our pursuit of optimistic change, as we stand with peaceable protestors across the nation.

“We must all seek to understand by listening better and learning more. We must all discover new ways to unite. We must all work to break the cycle of systematic racial injustice.”