Floyd Mayweather Hits Packed Nightclub in AZ, No Masks Anywhere!

Floyd Mayweather does not assume COVID-19 can provide him his first loss — a minimum of judging by the way in which the boxer was PARTYING on Saturday in Arizona.

Floyd hit up the International Boutique Nightclub (aka INTL) in Scottsdale … which was PACKED with folks!!!

No masks. No gloves. No social distancing.

And, apparently, no worries from Floyd and his crew … who had been smiling and dancing in their very own personal VIP part.

The video is stunning contemplating we’re nonetheless in the center of the coronavirus pandemic.

Of course, Arizona had allowed eating places to reopen their eating rooms on May 11 — however we did not know nightclubs had been a part of the plan too!

Earlier in the day, 43-year-old Mayweather was dancing a day social gathering at a close-by resort in Arizona.

The takeaway … no worry from Floyd.

Arizona ain’t precisely resistant to the COVID disaster — the AZ well being division reported 431 new instances on Saturday … bringing the full variety of instances in the state to 16,039.

The whole COVID demise toll in Arizona is 799.