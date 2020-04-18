Floyd Mayweather Bikes Through L.A. W/ Huge Entourage, Social Distancing Foul?

Here’s Floyd Mayweather doing a preettttyyyy good job of social distancing on a motorbike experience Friday … however we gotta ask — is it The Best Ever job of it???

Maybe not.

Money and round a dozen members of his entourage rolled by way of downtown Los Angeles … and whereas they appeared to do an OK job of protecting their distance — it would not precisely make Dr. Fauci comfortable.

You can see within the pics, solely among the riders — not together with Floyd — are sporting masks … whereas others are awfully near getting inside 6 toes of one another, an enormous no-no in coronavirus occasions.

TMZ Sports has discovered this is not a one-time experience both … we have been instructed Mayweather and his crew have been on this similar experience all through the week.