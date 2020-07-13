Florida’s virus record exemplifies growing disaster of early state openings

Fauci, who has not spoken to the President for weeks, has contradicted Trump’s false claims that the United States is leading the world in the coronavirus fight. He’s also refuted Trump’s declare that 99% of Covid-19 cases are “totally harmless.”

Fauci’s positions have evolved with the science — including his stance on masks, which that he initially said weren’t shown to be beneficial in everyday life and may be reserved for healthcare workers. The White House apparently sees no irony in attacking his track record once the President spent months denying the virus would be a problem, praising China for its handling of it and predicting a miracle that could cause it to disappear.

And the fact that the administration is mounting a political campaign-style attack one of its senior officials, who has been one of the country’s most respected public health experts for decades, tells an extraordinary tale about its priorities in the pandemic.

Trump’s election worries drive opening policy

Trump’s fixation on his electoral prospects and need to ignite an economic comeback were behind his assurances that it had been safe to help ease stay-at-home orders without awaiting infection curves to precisely flatten. The push was eagerly embraced by some GOP governors, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who’s now facing heavy criticism as his state sees runaway disease rates.

The alarming acceleration of the pandemic, with average countrywide new cases hitting 60,000 a day, shows that the dark days endured by New York and New Jersey months ago may not grow to be America’s most harrowing tussle with the virus.

New reports are emerging of full intensive care units, a shortage of protective equipment for front-line medical workers and problems with an underpowered national testing system — precisely the deficiencies that complicated the early combat Covid-19.

Trump’s earlier in the day impatience can come back to bite him significantly less than four months from Election Day. Some governors and city mayors are slowing or reversing reopenings. Economic and social damage from the pandemic could therefore last far longer than originally hoped as news of job losses in recent days indicates that furloughs could turn into permanent unemployment for thousands of Americans.

Administration demands school openings without a plan

Every parent in America is fretting that kids could possibly be out of school for a lot of more months, a scenario that would have grave educational, social and economic consequences.

DeVos played on those concerns in demanding a full opening of schools on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday. But she failed on multiple occasions to outline an idea for how exactly to keep kids and teachers safe also to stop them from transmitting coronavirus with their elders. She also refused to say whether schools should follow US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines trashed by Trump in a step that deepened confusion surrounding the brand new school year and made clear school districts were on their own

“The rule should be that kids go back to school this fall. And where there are little flare-ups or hot spots, that can be dealt with on a school-by-school or a case-by-case basis,” DeVos told CNN’s Dana Bash, minimizing the scale of the world’s worst single-nation coronavirus outbreak.

DeSantis has eagerly seized upon the White House pushes to open schools come what may possibly, saying the other day that if junk food and Walmart and Home Depot can open, schools can too , as Trump’s allies buy into his efforts to make a politically helpful but false narrative of normalcy.

Many school districts have already been working on plans for months. They find that most schools simply lack the space to possess all students back at exactly the same time and ensure adequate social distancing. Scott Brabrand, the superintendent of schools in Fairfax County, Virginia, told CNN’s Dana Bash he would need yet another five Pentagon’s worth of space to support all students under such conditions. This kind of issue, to which the administration has offered no answers, is why some physicians view the White House’s demands full classrooms within weeks as a fantasy.

“It’s definitely not safe to open schools until we get the caseloads to a decent level. That’s not going to happen any time soon,” said Dr. Uché Blackstock, associate professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at NYU School of Medicine, on CNN’s “New Day” on Sunday.

Trump, belatedly, wears a mask

Trump, meanwhile, was basking in lionizing praise from campaign advisers for allowing himself to appear on camera wearing a mask for the very first time after months discrediting calls by medical professionals on face-coverings while significantly more than 135,000 Americans died and more than 3 million were infected by the virus.

The White House’s tendency to cast blame spilled over in a tirade by one of the President’s top trade advisers, Peter Navarro, on Sunday.

“We were cruising along, until the Chinese Communist Party basically hit us with that deadly virus, that weaponized virus. And I don’t think it’s any coincidence that the first year that China had a down economy was the same year now that they’re coming after us in all sorts of ways,” Navarro said on Fox News.

“And Joe Biden is the candidate of the Chinese Communist Party.”

Biden’s campaign, meanwhile, blasted Trump’s late adoption of the mask during a trip to wounded service members on Saturday by saying that he “wasted four months that Americans have been making sacrifices by stoking divisions and actively discouraging people from taking a very basic step to protect each other. By contrast, Joe Biden has led by example from the start.”

Florida’s grim new record

Florida, which is designed to host the Republican National Convention the following month, reported 15,299 new Covid cases on Sunday, with a test positivity rate of 19.6%. Florida Rep. Donna Shalala, a freshman Democrat and former secretary of Health and Human Services under President Bill Clinton, said the virus was out of get a handle on partly since the governor, a Trump ally, would not tell everyone to wear masks, adding, “This is an American tragedy,” in an interview with CNN.

Around 40 hospitals across Florida have no ICU beds available with more than 7,000 people in hospitals statewide with Covid-19.

Another state that’s suffering is Georgia, where Republican Gov. Brian Kemp even angered Trump with the speed of his state openings. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms on Friday rolled back the city’s reopening to Phase One because of an alarming rise in new infections, accusing Kemp of opening the state in a “reckless manner.”

Charts of Georgia’s progression rates show earlier sacrifices amid stay-at-home orders have already been squandered. New cases were flat through May and half of June before the curve of infections began to rise sharply. Texas, which also pushed a quick go back to business, and reported its single one-day high in infections on Saturday of 10,351 added another 8,196 cases on Sunday.

These concerning numbers explain growing pessimism concerning the surprisingly strong jobs and economic rebound in the US in recent weeks — possible that will dismay Trump, who bought in to claims by son-in-law Jared Kushner that the economy could be “rocking” by mid-July well before the election.