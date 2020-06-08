Florida’s seeing a surge in coronavirus cases. But there’s good news, too

By
Jackson Delong
-

So while Florida’s spike in new case numbers may be alarming, it’s also had increased testing.

But you may still find reasons why Floridians and beachgoers to their state should be cautious.

The virus remains spreading rampantly

Florida has reported more than 1,000 new infections each day, on average, because the middle of last week, based on data from Johns Hopkins University.

That increase came since many of Florida entered a second stage of reopening on Friday.

One of the most crucial numbers when tracking the spread of the coronavirus is the “R value,” which represents how many people each infected person will likely infect, typically.

An R value under 1 means fewer and fewer people will get infected, and herpes starts to fade away. But an R value greater than 1 means the epidemic will get worse.

As of Sunday, Florida’s estimated R value was 1.07, meaning the rate of spread is increasing slightly, based on Covid19-projections.com.

More than 63,000 people in Florida have now been infected with the coronavirus, and more than 2,700 have died from herpes in their state, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Hospitalizations for Covid-19 in Florida have been flat in the last week. But it usually takes days or weeks after new infections for some people to go to the hospital.
Several states are outpacing New York

While New York state has received the highest numbers of coronavirus cases and deaths in the united states, four states are now outpacing New York in the amounts of new cases.
California, Texas, Florida and Illinois have all had higher average numbers of daily new cases, based on a CNN analysis.

California, typically, saw probably the most new cases per day through the week ending Sunday, averaging about 2,666 daily new cases, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Texas averaged about 1,537 daily new cases, accompanied by Florida with about 1,111 daily new cases and Illinois with about 1,071 daily new cases.

New York is No. 5, by having an average of approximately 1,047 new cases per day.

And whilst the number of new cases in California, Texas and Florida has generally speaking been increasing, both Illinois and New York have experienced a decrease in new cases reported.

CNN’s Ethan Cohen and Liz Stark contributed to this report.

