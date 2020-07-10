Florida’s Miami-Dade County is seeing a 74% increase in Covid-19 hospitalizations

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy listens to a question throughout a press conference in Trenton, New Jersey on June 26. Thomas P. Costello/USA Today Network/Sipa USA

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy reported that the daily positivity rate for Covid-19 tests in their state is 2.23%, which he said is a marked improvement over the last day or two. That percentage is for tests conducted on July 6.

Murphy also announced the rate of transmission has dipped to 0.98%.

“Thank God, let’s keep it there,” Murphy said during his news conference Friday.

New Covid-19 cases have increased slightly to 367. That’s up from 335 announced on Wednesday. The total number of coronavirus cases in New Jersey since March 4 stands at 176,628.

The total number of Covid-19 deaths in their state is now 13,352, with probable deaths at 1,947.

The governor has urged residents to head out and get tested because that he says the more testing, the more precise the amount gets.

There are 244 Covid-19 testing web sites across their state, and on Monday and Tuesday, the state partnered with Montclair to offer free coronavirus tests, Murphy said.

“The daily positivity and the rate of transmission, or RT, are the two most meaningful measurements we have of the spread of this virus across the state,” said Murphy. “Feeding into both of these metrics are the results of the coronavirus tests that are recorded every day.”

Note: The figures above were released by the New Jersey governor’s office and may perhaps not line up exactly in realtime with CNN’s database drawn from Johns Hopkins University and the Covid Tracking Project.