Florida’s Covid-19 cases in children have increased 137% in past month

In Florida, the overall variety of cases in children 17 and under rose from 16,797 on July 9 to 39,735 on August 9– a boost of 137%, according to Florida Department of Health information.

Covid-19 hospitalizations amongst children in Florida increased from 213 to 436 throughout that very same duration, a 105% boost. Deaths amongst children increased from 4 to 7 in Florida throughout that duration.

Across the nation, the overall variety of Covid-19 cases amongst children increased from 179,990 on July 9 to more than 380,000 on August 6– a boost of about 90%– according to a report released Monday by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association.