Florida’s Covid-19 cases in children have increased 137% in past month

Covid-19 cases amongst children also spiked across the country throughout approximately the very same duration.
In Florida, the overall variety of cases in children 17 and under rose from 16,797 on July 9 to 39,735 on August 9– a boost of 137%, according to Florida Department of Health information.
Covid-19 hospitalizations amongst children in Florida increased from 213 to 436 throughout that very same duration, a 105% boost. Deaths amongst children increased from 4 to 7 in Florida throughout that duration.
Across the nation, the overall variety of Covid-19 cases amongst children increased from 179,990 on July 9 to more than 380,000 on August 6– a boost of about 90%– according to a report released Monday by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association.
Some of the boost may be due to more screening, AAP stated.
That report came as current research studies recommend children could play an important role in transmission of the infection.