Florida woman in dog mauling later diagnosed with COVID-19: report

Debbie Beaulieu was attacked on Feb. 7 in Spring Hill. She suffered critical accidents and underwent various surgical procedures, together with one that shortened a leg two inches to attach blood vessels. She was revived twice in the working room.

Her daughter mentioned she had tried to save lots of her Chihuahua from the 4 attacking canines, WFTS-TV reported.

“I don’t even know to this day how she survived that,” mentioned her son in legislation, Falcon Dinis, in accordance with Tampa’s WFLA-TV. “Her cranium is gone fully from right here to all the again. Her leg, it was just about eaten away.”

Dinis mentioned she contracted the coronavirus whereas recovering at a rehabilitation facility. Dinis mentioned after months of restoration, his mother-in-law is COVID-19 free and nearly able to return house. He mentioned she’s now apprehensive about how she’s going to pay for the therapies, in accordance with the report.

“The damage she has sustained to every part of her body is beyond anybody’s imagination. She has over 58 puncture wounds to her belly and back. The dogs chewed and tore both sides of her neck, her scalp has been completely detached and torn from ear to ear.” he wrote in the fundraiser post.

Dinis can also be going to host a automobile present fundraiser on July 12, the station added.

Until then, he mentioned the day she lastly will get launched “is going to be one of the happiest days of my life.”