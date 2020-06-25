Florida woman called 911 four times because she just needed a ride, cops say

Alameh first called the emergency response line at 2:45 a.m. and said “hello” before hanging up, the department said. Officers went along to the location of the call and didn’t find anybody. She made a 2nd call at 3 a.m. and the call disconnected.

Officers responded to the exact same location and found Alameh in a hospital parking lot. She told an officer she was the woman who called and needed a ride to another city

One officer warned her that 911 is for emergency calls only and shared with her to leave the property unless she needed medical help. Alameh walked away and called 911 again to complain concerning the officer.

“This time, she wanted to complain that the officer didn’t give her the service she needed — a taxpayer-sponsored taxi ride,” the Facebook post reads. “AGAIN, the officers told her she needed to be on her way and not to call 9-1-1 if she did not have an emergency.”

“Can you guess what happened again?” the post continued. “Of course you can — another 9-1-1 call came from the same number.”

Officers responded and took Alameh to Polk County Jail.