Florida woman arrested for allegedly kissing strangers at bar before complaining social distancing not being observed

A woman in Florida has been arrested after allegedly attempting to kiss strangers in a bar after which trying to report the bar for ignoring social-distancing tips.

Audra Adams, 32, was arrested on a variety of fees together with trespassing and disorderly conduct on 12 May, according to arrest records shared with Fox News.

The proprietor of Monkey Bar and Grill in Melbourne alleged that Ms Adams had tried to kiss random folks contained in the bar.





After being requested to go away, Ms Adams allegedly initially refused after which loitered within the bars parking zone, in accordance with police.

The arrest report claimed that whereas Ms Adams was within the parking zone she dialled 911 a complete of 5 occasions whereas the police had been already current.

According to Fox News, police mentioned Ms Adams was calling authorities as a result of she “felt the bar was not practising social distancing or following the guidelines to be open.”

The 32-year-old was ultimately arrested and turned over to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

Ms Adams has been charged with trespassing after warning, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer with out violence and misuse of the 911 system, the broadcaster mentioned.

Many companies in Florida had been allowed to reopen on 18 May consistent with governor Ron DeSantis’s first section of his coronavirus reopening plan.

Restaurants, malls, libraries and gymnasiums had been in a position to open at 50% capability consistent with social distancing measures.

The state has nearly 47,000 recorded circumstances of the coronavirus and over 2,000 deaths as of Wednesday.