Florida theme park introduces ‘skunk ape’ mascot to promote social distancing

Several theme parks in Florida have been not too long ago given the go-ahead to reopen after closing to assist curb the unfold of the coronavirus. Due to the continued scenario, nevertheless, many of those parks are enacting new insurance policies to promote the well being and security of their clients, with a concentrate on social distancing.

One theme park, nevertheless, is taking issues a step additional.

Gatorland, a theme park and wildlife protect in Orlando, Fla., introduced a new mascot for the park: the Social Distancing Skunk Ape. Unlike conventional mascots, this specific character is seemingly devoted to maintaining individuals away as opposed to drawing massive crowds.

The mascot relies on a legendary creature that some individuals consider lives within the Florida space (though sightings have additionally been reported in Arkansas and North Carolina). As the identify suggests, the skunk ape is supposedly a foul-smelling creature that sometimes makes appearances in blurry pictures.

Aside from the addition of a legendary creature to its employees, Gatorland has carried out a number of new options and insurance policies to keep visitor well being and security, Fox 35 studies.

The park has decreased its capability for all rides, meals venues and retail retailers to enable friends to keep a secure distance from one another. Physical markings have been added to numerous areas of the park to present friends the right distance to keep from one another.

Employees may even obtain well being checks and friends should agree that they don’t have a fever, cough or different signs of COVID-19 earlier than coming into the park.